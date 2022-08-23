A viral video on the SA Long Distance Truckers social media page has left viewers perplexed at the way a driver changes gears

The person filming the driver wants it on record to show the driver that he is performing the job incorrectly

One viewer said he was better off with a different type of transmission, saying, "this is a lot of hard work, an automatic will do better"

Based on the footage of this truck driver changing gears, we think he should consider a different career.

An overzealous truck driver was filmed changing gears in a bizarre manner. Image: Getty stock

Source: UGC

According to the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page, the admin wanted to know how this driver changes gears.

The driver grinds the gears and continuously chooses the incorrect gear selection, which could seriously damage the gearbox.

South Africans posted comments of their impression of the clip; here are some of the best responses:

DaGen Mopati Toteng said:

"He’s the only one who knows it. He will tell you if you want it to pick; push it sideways as if you want to leave the truck, then quickly massage the lever as if someone is pushing you from the back, and the truck will tell you."

Marthinus Stander said:

"If I took him for a road test I would have driven the truck back to the yard myself."

Gabriel Joseph said:

"That is not how it is supposed to be done. A truck is not supposed to be driven like a racing car."

Source: Briefly News