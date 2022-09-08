A South African man shared an image of a Tesla being charged by a generator

The caption read: "The future of electric vehicles in South Africa with load shedding?

Many South Africans commented on the image and questioned what would happen if loadshedding kicked in and one couldn't charge an electric car

A South African man alluded to what issues loadshedding might cause to electric car owners.

South Africans questioned if owning an electric car was viable with the threat of loadshedding still a reality. Image: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty / Anik Rahman/Bloomberg via Getty

Source: Getty Images

Marius Croucamp posted an image of a Tesla being charged by a fuel-powered generator and the viral post caught the attention of many South Africans who live with the reality of loadshedding.

Croucamp's opinion assumes that electric car owners in South Africa might have to resort to charging their cars via a generator due to loadshedding.

Here are some of the responses from South Africans:

@Oteng_Lamola saidL

"Even though the idea of this image was to potentially ridicule , charging a car using a generator will definitely be cheaper than filling the tank."

@tis_ahmeed said:

"Using fuel for generator to run and power the electric car, what an idea!"

