A viral video of a BMW M3 that caught fire while spinning has left Mzansi TikTok users scratching their heads

The video shows the moment a fairly new BMW M3 was engulfed in flames before some guys rushed over with fire extinguishers

Many lauded the people who managed to contain the fire with fire extinguishers despite the high risk of an explosion

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Car spinning is a cool game that gives the drivers and the audience an adrenaline rush. Many South Africans love attending these shows where they chill and enjoy the risky car displays.

Social media users reacted to a video of a BME M3 that caught fire while spinning. Image: @m3_bmw_f80 and @supergeek_sa

Source: UGC

Blue BMW M3 catches fire while at spinning tournament

A video making rounds on TikTok shows the moment a BMW M3 caught fire while spinning. Brave men with fire extinguishers rushed to the car to try and put the fire out.

The fire spread quickly to the car's engine but the 'firefighters' did not give up. Many people praised them for risking their lives to save the burning Beamer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mixed reactions trail viral video of blue BMW M3 that caught fire while spinning

Reacting to the video shared by @supergeek_sa, TikTok users said it was a bad idea for the car owner to use it for spinning. Many said spinners should try to use older model vehicles that have less value.

@Mukhethwa said:

"The guys with the extinguishers are mad brave, that car could’ve exploded further."

@Forex Enthusiast wrote:

"Don't blame the brand, blame the modification."

@filoe2214 added:

"I wish my relationship was as strong as bimmer lights ."

@Famous Cars commented:

"peer pressure, leave spinning for the 325 ."

@user5107385041341 noted:

"These cars have enough power to spin, race and drift. These things of going for stages are just a disaster waiting to happen ."

Woman wins car and crashes it immediately, video of how brand new whip got totalled has jaws dropping

In more news, Briefly News reported that a woman won a car competition, but she barely got to enjoy her car. People shared their opinions on the post showing how she had an accident.

People had many questions after watching the video. Netizens discussed some rules they have when getting a car for the first time.

A post on Twitter by @CD_Musgrave shows how one woman crashed her car after winning it. The lady lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a barricade.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News