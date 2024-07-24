Quiz: Rev Up Your Knowledge, Test Your Car Logo IQ
- There’s no doubt South Africa is a petrol head country that shares a love for beautiful, economical and stylish cars
- South Africa is one of the largest car manufacturers on the African continent, with a significant portion of its vehicle production being exported, especially to Europe and other international markets
- Test your knowledge of car brands in South Africa by taking Briefly News fun logo quiz that will
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
South Africa produces a variety of cars, from affordable cars to more luxury models, supporting both local demand and export needs. The automobile industry is a major contributor to the country's economy and a significant source of employment in South Africa.
Quiz: Which politicians ride in these luxury vehicles?
In related news, Briefly News recently posted a quiz about politicians' cars.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
South African and other African countries’ politicians have been chauffeured in very luxurious whips. Briefly News wants to test our readers to see if they know which wheels belonged to which politician.
Source: Briefly News
Rianette Cluley (Director and Editor-in-Chief) Rianette Cluley is a senior content specialist, who previously worked as a journalist and photographer for award-winning local community publications within the Caxton group. Over the past 16 years, Rianette's leadership skills and passion for story-telling, have culminated in a successful career with Briefly News (joined in 2016). She also attended the Journalism AI Academy powered by the Google News Initiative and passed a set of trainings for journalists from Google News initiative. E-mail: rianette.cluley@briefly.co.za