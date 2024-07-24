Quiz: Surf, Sand, and Sun: How Well Do You Know South African Beaches?
- South Africa boasts some of the most pristine coastlines, with world-renowned views and amenities
- Mzansi's coastline stretches over 2800 kilometres, from the Namibian border on the Atlantic Ocean to the Mozambican border on the Indian Ocean
- South Africa's coastline borders two major oceans, the Atlantic Ocean on the west coast and the Indian Ocean on the east coast
South Africa's beautiful coastline is home to a rich diversity of marine life, including the Great White Shark, various species of dolphins, and the endangered African penguin.
The country also boasts some of the world's most beautiful beaches, such as Clifton in Cape Town, Uvongo Beach in KwaZulu-Natal, and the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape.
From Nelson Mandela's iconic vote to South Africa becoming the first African country to host the FIFA World Cup, test how well you know the rich history of Mzansi.
