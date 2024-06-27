Quiz: How Well Do You Know South Africa’s History?
- South Africa may be at the bottom of the continent, but it has tonnes of monumental facts eager to make its way to the top of people's minds
- From Nelson Mandela placing his iconic vote to Mzansi becoming the first African country to host the FIFA World Cup, our stories remain strong
- Now is the time to test your knowledge of our nation in Briefly News' fun and educational quiz
We've presented five statements to guess whether they are true or false. Fact or fiction. So, show us. How well do you know South Africa's history? Take the quiz below to find out:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
