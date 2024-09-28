DJ Jaivane recently left people in complete awe after he showed off his most recent expensive purchase

The amapiano musician, real name Luyanda Mlonzi, bought a new vehicle for business, which shows that he is in a high tax bracket

DJ Jaivane had tongues wagging on social media after people speculated about his finances since he'd bought luxury cars in 2024 as well

DJ Jaivane made a splash on social media with a big purchase. The amapiano maestro is listed as one of the highest earning DJs, and his latest purchase proves it.

DJ Jaivane got a truck after he bought two Porsches and many were floored. Image: @MDNnewss / @mansnotcorrupt

Source: Twitter

Some peeps shared their admiration for Luyanda Mlonzi's vehicle purchases, while others were more critical. DJ Jaivane's major purchase also left many curious about his earnings.

DJ Jaivane buys truck

In a post by , Luyanda was posing in front of a truck and accepting his keys to the commercial vehicle. Other posts show that the DJ had bought two Porsches in July 2024. Truckmag reports the IVECO Stralis retails from R1 986 963. See the photo below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA split over DJ Jaivane's truck purchase

Many people shared their thoughts about the DJ's purchase. Online users doubted whether trucks are still considered a good investment. Read the comments below:

@187Mlu remarked:

"Sometimes it's good to eat your money without displaying everything because the very same people that you were trying to impress, will be your downfall. Hamilton Ndlovu and Sam Holdings must be a case study for every darkie who thinks he/she has made it in life."

@Inenekazi1 commented:

"Do DJ gigs pay that well?"

@Nqxbile wrote:

"Trucks are really not the investment everyone thinks it is!"

@ryanmuza1 added:

"Trucks are good business if you are well connected."

@PacerMakeit said:

"Being a DJ in SA is like being a Soccer player in Europe."

@FootballStage_1 wondered:

"Where does he get all this money?"

Busta 929 buys himself another property

Briefly News previously reported that DJ and producer Busta 929 is at it again — pampering himself with the greatest gifts on his special day every year.

The Amapiano DJ and music producer Busta 929 has social media buzzing once again because he made his birthday very special.

Recently, the Mapula hitmaker gave himself an amazing birthday present: He bought himself another house and shared pictures of it on his Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News