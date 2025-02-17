AutoZone South Africa: Your Trusted Automotive Partner

Stronger Than Ever

AutoZone Holdings South Africa, one of the largest corporate owned automotive parts retailers and wholesalers in the country, is proud to announce its revived commitment to delivering exceptional automotive solutions and customer service. Supported by world-class suppliers and a multitude of vehicle parts.

AutoZone automotive quality you can trust Image: Supplied

Rebuilding Trust, AutoZone’s Path Forward

Since our acquisition by Metair Investments Limited in December 2024, AutoZone has dedicated itself to providing top-quality automotive parts and solutions. With over 200 stores, we continue to expand our footprint across Southern Africa. Reaffirming our position as a trusted partner in vehicle maintenance and repair. With the support of Metair Investments Limited, AutoZone is poised for an exciting new phase of growth.

“Our core values of integrity, reliability, and service excellence are at the heart of everything we do, and we are excited for the future ahead” says Dion De Graaf, CEO of AutoZone South Africa.

Your Ride, Our Passion

Our commitment is rooted in our motto, we understand that your vehicle is far more than just a mode of transport – it’s a part of life. For the mom who depends on her car to get her children to school, it’s a family lifeline. For the taxi driver, it’s his livelihood and his daily workspace. For the car enthusiast, it’s a source of pride and self-expression. At AutoZone – we share in your story. “Your Ride. Our Passion.” is the driving force behind everything we do.

Exclusive Brands Built for Excellence & Affordability

We take pride in offering exclusive house brands, including AutoKraft, TomiHawk, FEMO, AFO, Tackies and Elpar. By offering our own exclusive brands, we maintain strict quality standards, guaranteeing products that meet high expectations. Whether you're an automotive professional or a DIY enthusiast, AutoZone ensures you have access to the best products at affordable prices.

Shopping with AutoZone Online & Flexible Payments

Since its launch in July 2022, AutoZone Online has revolutionised the way customers shop for automotive parts and accessories. With a focus on convenience, quality, and affordability.

Our online store offers a variety of flexible payment options, making it easier than ever to get the parts you need, when you need them. Choose from:

PayJustNow – Shop Now, Pay Later

Mobicred – Flexible Credit for Your Auto Needs

Payflex – A New Way to Pay in Instalments

Peach Payments – Traditional Payment Options Simplified

Paired with reliable delivery straight to your doorstep, shopping with AutoZone is seamless and stress-free.

More than Just Parts

At AutoZone, we are committed to going beyond simply providing automotive parts. Our goal is to make maintaining your vehicle as effortless as possible. We offer free battery testing at all our stores and our expert AutoZone team are on hand to provide technical advice, helping you find the right parts for your needs. In addition to these services, we’ve made online license disc renewal more convenient with help from Disky.

Your Journey Starts with AutoZone

Visit www.autozoneonline.co.za to explore our wide range of products and services, and let us help you keep your car in peak condition. AutoZone – “Your Ride. Our Passion”.

