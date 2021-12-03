Hollywoodbets Offers You All the Best Action of Live Games!

Hollywoodbets, South Africa’s premier entertainment and sports betting brand, offers a huge online selection including Spina Zonke, Roulette, Crazy Time, Lightning Dice and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

There are over 70 different Spina Zonke games to choose from with spins available from as little as 16 cents, Hollywoodbets’ Spina Zonke games offer you a rich, visually stunning experience… all from the palm of your hand!

Each Spina Zonke game boasts its own unique set of bonuses and features which can be triggered at any time while playing. Some of these feature bonus spins or multipliers. Other times, they trigger minigames that have a chance of boosting your winnings exponentially.

Remember to catch Hollywoodbets’ two weekly Jackpot races where you could win a share of massive cash prizes, the largest of which has been R1 000 000 thus far! The Wednesday Race takes place between 21:00 and 22:00 while the Saturday Race starts and 20:30 and ends at 22:30.

HOT HOT FRUIT is one of Hollywoodbets' most popular Spina Zonke games. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Black or red, odd or even, what do you fancy? Players have a wide variety of Roulette games to choose between, from the electrifying gameshow feel of Lightning Roulette to more traditional forms of the game. Minimum bets at these tables can be as low as R2 with some tables allowing punters to bet as much as R100 000 a spin.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Can you beat the dealer to 21? As a classic favourite, Blackjack at Hollywoodbets gives players an authentic experience through the use of live dealers. There are over 50 different Blackjack tables available with Hollywoodbets, with minimum bets ranging from R5 right through to R15 000.

Straight or Royal, find the flush, and you could win the lot! Hollywoodbets offers a bouquet of exciting Poker Games through Evolution and Ezugi. There are several variants offered, from popular Texas Hold ‘Em games right the way through to the exciting Side Bet City – a game that allows you to bet on three-card, five-card and seven-card hands.

If you’re looking for an old classic with a modern twist, then gameshows are for you! As part of Hollywoodbets’ Evolution and Ezugi offering, customers can choose between Dream Catcher, Crazy Time, Deal or No Deal and more.

There’s more! With expert betting support, Hollywoodbets also offers the best in all major local and international sports and horse racing betting, like soccer, cricket, rugby, golf and tennis.

To top it all off, we have the ever-popular Spina Zonke competition that will keep you on the edge of your seat with non-stop action and excitement.

Get in on the action and sign up for a Hollywoodbets account today by visiting here.

Source: Briefly.co.za