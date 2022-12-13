Carl Niehaus, a staunch supporter of former President Jacob Zuma, has been kicked out of the African National Congress after being found guilty of six counts of misconduct.

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Carl Niehaus has been recently kicked out of the ANC after he was found guilty of six counts of misconduct. Images: Papi Morake & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Some of the charges against him are related to his utterances in 2021 in defence of his good friend, Zuma.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the controversial things Neihaus said that led to his expulsion.

1. Carl Niehaus insults the Constitutional Court and defends Jacob Zuma

According to a statement released by the ANC National Disciplinary Committee, Niehaus participated in a media briefing near Zuma's homestead in Nkandla on 2 July 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In the briefing, Niehaus said:

"This is the most tragic week in the history of South Africa when President Zuma is humilaited once again. The ruling of the Constitutional Court is a travesty of justice."

Niehaus further alleged that Zuma's legal woes were the direct result of political factionalism and collusion with the NPA.

Niehaus also touched on the arms deal case and claimed that the NPA and politicians manipulated the matter to get to Zuma.

The controversial former MKVMA spokesperson also stated that Zuma did not want to establish the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, but he was forced to do so.

"The law is being used selectively as an instrument to fight political and factional battles," said NIehaus.

The ANC NDC found that Niehaus' claims were baseless and devoid of truth and that he purposefully put out false information.

2. Carl Niehaus shouts Zuma can never be allowed to go to jail

The ANC NDC stated that Niehaus' second offence was committed on 4 July outside Zuma's homestead.

During another live television broadcast, Niehaus stated,

"No one can let Msholozi go to jail, never."

The National Disciplinary Committee found that Niehaus' comments brought the ANC into disrepute because the party separates itself from the state and does not interfere with judicial processes.

3. Carl Niehaus claims the Zondo Commission was set up to target Zuma

Despite previously admitting that Zuma formed the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, Niehaus believed that the commission was a tool to target Zuma.

During a SABC News live broadcast, Niehaus stated that it was clear that South African courts have been captured and said:

"We are living in a dictatorship of the judiciary and the courts have become a tool for factional political battles to target certain politicians while others are let off the hook," said Niehaus.

The ANC NDC stated that Niehaus' words were reckless and did not reflect the ANC's position on the State Capture commission. The NDC further stated that the ANC supports the work of the commission.

4. Carl Niehaus encourages people to form a human chain to prevent Zuma's arrest

Before Zuma's arrest, Niehaus was camped outside Zuma's house shouting words to the effect that Zuma would not go to jail.

On one of these days, the ANC NDC stated that Niehaus encouraged people gathered at the Nkandla homestead to form a human chain to stop the police from arresting Msholozi.

Niehaus made these utterances a few hours after the ANC suspended him for making false statements, according to News24. Niehaus was later fired from his job at the ANC's national headquarters at Luthuli House.

At the time, Niehaus stated that he made those comments in his personal capacity and threatened to lay criminal charges against the ANC.

5. Carl Niehaus continues defending Zuma even after his arrest

According to the ANC NDC, on 8 July, Carl Niehaus stationed himself outside the Estcourt Correctional facility where Zuma was held and made more disparaging comments.

While speaking to a SABC News journalist, Niehaus shared his feelings about Zuma's incarceration and said:

"It is indeed very emotional. I must say personally and I am sure I am talking on behalf of my fellow comrades who are here.

We are very upset and angry. This is an injustice that has been perpetrated against President Zuma. The law was being weaponised as an instrument of factional politics."

Niehaus was later arrested during a live broadcast for contravening Covid-19 regulations.

6. Carl Niehaus blames the ANC for Zuma's arrest

The outspoken former MK spokesperson blamed anyone and everyone he could for his good friend Jacob Zuma's arrest.

The ANC NDC stated that on 9 July, Niehaus claimed that the ANC was a disgrace for allowing Zuma's arrest to happen.

"It is a disgrace for the ANC to imprison Jacob Zuma and we should not allow ourselves to be silenced," said Niehaus.

Niehaus emphasized that many people felt passionate about Zuma's arrest and shared the same sentiments as he did. The ANC NDC ruled that Niehaus' accusation was used to encourage all South Africans to be as outraged as he was.

The disciplinary committee added that Niehaus brought the party into disrepute by challenging a position that was taken by the National Executive Committee regarding Zuma's conviction and subsequent arrest.

Carl Niehaus set to appeal ANC expulsion says decision was a “travesty of justice”, SA disagrees

Briefly News previously reported that expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus has plans to appeal the decision by the party’s national disciplinary committee.

The plans left many citizens unfazed, with many saying his time at the ruling party was over. Taking to Twitter, Niehaus described his removal from the ANC as a travesty of justice.

He said he had appealed the party’s national disciplinary committee’s decision. The expelled member said his removal was illegal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News