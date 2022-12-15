Despite being an unapologetic politician, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is a softy at heart. As a doting husband, the Red Berets’ founder has proved he has mad love for his leading lady, Mantwa Matlala.

The gorgeous couple serves goals on a daily despite keeping their family life on the down-low, Juju often celebrates his bae. Briefly News counts down four times Julius proved to be a loving husband and a true family man.

Julius Malema and Mantwa Matlala are serious relationship goals. Image: julius.malema.sello

1. Julius Malema and Mantwa Matlala celebrate marital bliss

There isn’t an anniversary that Julius misses. Often posting sweet snaps along with loving words for his lady, the politician’s love is undeniable.

The pair will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, 27 December, and we’re eager to see how he tops last year’s social media post.

“Today we are celebrating seven years as a married couple. The boys' mother is steering the ship, and we are her passengers.

“Love you my babe, exciting seven years, and we are still going strong because our friends and family are supportive,” shared Julius.

2. Mantwa Matlala is Julius Malema’s forever valentine

Even though Julius expresses his love all year round, he does not skip a beat on Valentine's Day. According to The Citizen, the politician went all out to spoil his bae this year and treated Mantwa to a special dinner in what appeared to be their home.

3. Every day is Mantwa Matlala’s day

Birthdays are extra special in the Malema household. The EFF leader goes above and beyond to spoil his wifey on her day. Julius’ birthday posts are second to none, leaving many social media users green-eyed with envy.

This year, the politician shared a pic of him alongside his love dolled up in a glamorous bejewelled gown fit for a queen.

“You are extraordinary to the boys and me. I will, on behalf of all the four of us, make sure you have a lovely day.

"Happy birthday the love of my life, and a good mother of the boys. Love you too much,” he shared.

4. Julius Malema sings his bae’s praises

Whether it's a celebratory snap or a just-because pic, Julius really knows how to shower his girl with love. The heart-warming couple’s posts leave social media users in awe, with many wishing to find true love in the same way.

