Helpful Shopping Tricks To Secure the Best Deals Online

It’s hard to believe there was a time we didn’t shop online. Now, billions of people worldwide flock to the internet to find the best deal. But how can you secure a deal that’s good quality alongside great savings? We take a look into a few ways you can get the best bang for your buck while shopping online.

There are a number of ways online shoppers can get the best deals on the internet. Images: Getty Images

1. Flash sales offer great online shopping deals

According to ExpressVPN, flash sales are time-limited sales events that create urgency and encourage customers to buy quickly. Fast fashion websites like ASOS, Shein, and H&M specialize in flash sales, offering deals on products and services for a limited time. Flash sales are an awesome way to save some pennies while shopping online. Flash sale options available to consumers include:

Limited-time offers: Flash sales create a sense of urgency, encouraging quick purchases. This can lead to better deals for you, as brands might offer deeper discounts to clear out inventory quickly.

Surprise and excitement: The limited-time nature and surprise factor of flash sales can make them more exciting than traditional sales. This can lead to impulse purchases, but it's important to be mindful and only buy what you need.

Variety of products: Flash sales can cover a wide range of products, from clothing and electronics to travel and home goods. This allows you to find deals on items you might not have considered otherwise, potentially discovering something new and exciting.

Mobile-friendly: Most flash sales are designed for mobile devices, making them easy to access and participate in on the go. This convenience can be a major advantage, especially for busy individuals who can grab a deal while on the move.

Do note that not every flash deal is the same. Therefore, it is advised to make some comparisons before purchasing the product.

2. Use comparison shopping websites

Using comparison shopping websites is an awesome approach to securing the best online deals.

These sites make the online shopping experience so much simpler, and they also provide transparency and help shoppers make well-informed purchasing decisions while potentially saving both time and money.

Consumer reports indicate that some of the best sites for online comparisons include Shopzilla, price.com, shopping.com, Old Faith, and Google Shopping, to name a few.

3. Coupon and discount code websites can save you tons

ExpressVPN also suggests that online bargain hunters should search for coupons or promo codes before making a purchase. Websites like RetailMeNot or Honey offer a plethora of discount codes that can be applied at checkout.

Some browser extensions even automatically search and apply the best coupons for online purchases.

These websites open up a world of saving opportunities that include access to a range of discounts, hidden deals, extra perks for regular users, and cashback, to name a few.

4. Find the best time to shop online

Knowing when you’ll get the hottest deals is a great way to save money while shopping online. For high discounts and top-notch promotions, look out for:

Holiday sales and discounts - think Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, New Year, Easter, etc…

Seasonal sales - Keep an eye open for end-of-season sales, such as winter, stock clearance, back-to-school, and so on.

Special event sales - Globally, there are many special event sales, such as Amazon’s Prime Day, Valentine’s Day, or Single’s Day. You can save quite a bit by these special events.

5. Using social media to leverage competitive discounts and savings

Social media platforms and flash sales are powerful tools for finding exclusive deals online. Online bargain hunters can use social media as a deal-finding tool:

Many brands use their social media pages to announce upcoming flash sales before they go public. This gives their followers a head start in browsing and purchasing before the wider audience catches on.

Brands often share unique discount codes or promotions through social media posts, stories, or direct messages. These codes can offer deeper discounts than publicly available ones, making your purchase even more attractive.

Brands collaborate with social media influencers who promote flash sales and offer unique codes or links to their followers. These codes can unlock special discounts or even free shipping.

Some brands run flash sales exclusively for their social media communities. This could involve joining a specific group, participating in a contest, or using a specific hashtag. These deals reward engaged followers with unique opportunities.

Social media platforms allow brands to target ads for flash sales based on your interests and purchase history. This means you're more likely to see deals on products you're genuinely interested in, increasing the chances of finding something relevant and exciting.

6. Free shipping

Many online stores or apps like Amazon offer free shipping on certain days or free shipping for orders over a certain amount.

By using this option, online shoppers can save quite a bit of money. And what you do with that saving is totally up to you, but you could buy more goods, buy a more luxurious brand item or simply enjoy super saving.

Combine forces for maximum impact

By combining the power of all the money-saving tips discussed above, you can significantly increase your chances of finding exclusive, cash-saving deals.

Increase your chances of finding the best deal by following your favorite brands on social media, enabling push notifications where possible, using deal-tracking or saving tools, and always comparing prices.

Don’t forget to shop responsibly. While leveraging online shopping for great savings, be mindful of your budget and buy what you need. Don’t get swept away by the allure of massive deals while shopping online.

