The longest reigning British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died. Her Majesty sat on the throne for more than 70 years and was only 25 years when she was crowned. Her death has set into motion Operation London Bridge, which details what will happen in the United Kingdom in the next few weeks.

Operation London Bridge was set into motion following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, 8 September.

Source: Getty Images

On 8 September 2022, Queen Elizabeth II took her final breath peacefully while surrounded by loved ones at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at 96.

Her death kicked off Operation London Bridge, a plan that has existed for decades. Briefly News looks at what happens now that the longest reigning British Monarch has died.

What is Operation London Bridge?

Operation London Bridge is the code name given to the plan in place in the event Queen Elizabeth dies. The detailed plan was implemented in the 1960s and was revised and changed over the years.

The plan was revised as many as three times a year with meetings held with government officials, the police and even news broadcasters. In addition, Operation London Bridge was put in place to ensure that the Queen's death was announced to the world in a dignified manner.

According to the Washington Post, the plan is named after a London landmark that is viewed as always "falling". The plan was never officially released to the public; however, different versions of the memo have been leaked a few times.

The royal family has prepared for the deaths of their prominent members and had different codes for their plans, including Operation Tay Bridge, which was implemented following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

What happened when Queen Elizabeth II died?

Following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, her private secretary Sir Edward Young was the first person to pass on the news. Young contacted British Prime Minister Liz Truss using the code phrase "London Bridge is down."

According to BusinessInsider, after receiving the message from Young, the Prime Minister set Operation London Bridge into motion. It is believed that Truss then informed the 15 governments outside of the United Kingdom, where the Queen was the head of state, over a secure line.

The 36 commonwealth nations worldwide were next to be notified about the Queen's death. The Buckingham Palace gates were adorned with a black-edged news notice. Media houses were also alerted about the news.

Who is next in line for the British throne?

For the next 10 to 12 days, the United Kingdom will observe a mourning period before the Queen is laid to rest. The mourning period will be marked by the British stock exchange and businesses closing down for a day after her passing.

The country will not be without a ruler because on the same day of her death, the Queen's eldest son, Charles, immediately became King. According to You, the Accession Council is expected to meet at 10am on 9 September to officially proclaim King Charles as the new sovereign.

King Charles will introduce his wife, Camilla, as the new Queen at his Accession Council. Charles will then give his first speech as the new King on a livestream, followed by a UK tour and visits to the government leaders in each country's capitals, namely, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff, reports BusinessInsider.

What will happen before the Queen's funeral?

Since the Queen died in Scotland, preparations are being made for her coffin to be brought to London, according to the BBC. A military procession will lead the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state four days after her death.

The Queen will lie in state for the next four days before King Charles, and members of the royal family and dignitaries will then be allowed to come to pay their respects. The doors will then be opened to the public afterwards.

What will happen on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral?

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will only take place 10 to 12 days after her death. The United Kingdom will observe an official bank holiday on the day of the funeral. This means businesses and the stock exchange will close down for the day.

The bells of Big Ben are expected to chime at exactly 11am on the day of the funeral, and the entire country will fall silent. The Queen's funeral will be attended by at least 2 000 specially invited guests at Westminister Hall.

After the funeral, the Queen's coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle before being taken to St George's Chapel, where she will be laid to rest next to her father, King George IV.

