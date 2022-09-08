It has been confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September at Balmoral Castle in Scotland

Condolences have poured in from across the globe for Queen Elizabeth

The queen was the United Kingdom's longest reigning monarch and was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her death

She reigned for over 70 years after her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated the throne

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The longest reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022. Images: Jane Barlow/WPA Pool and INTERCONTINENTALE/ AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's family rushed to her side on Thursday, 8 September, as her medical condition deteriorated. The royal family confirmed her death online.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the family wrote in a Tweet.

Mbaliyezwe Ndlela posted:

"Hamba kahle, qhawe lama qhawe..."

@Ifeanyicc commented:

"London bridge has fallen down. #QueenElizabeth is dead. May her soul Rest In Peace. England will now move from 'God save the queen' to 'God save the king'."

@diegovarelaj wrote:

"London Bridge has fallen. The Queen is dead. Long Live the King. Rest In Peace, ma’am. Thank you for everything."

Queen Elizabeth II dies at the age of 96, surrounded by close family members in Scotland

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, also travelled to Scotland to be by her side despite being estranged from most of their family members.

The Royal Palace issued a statement on Thursday indicating that her health had taken a hard knock, and doctors decided to keep a close watch after an evaluation in the morning.

Queen Elizabeth was the second-longest reigning monarch in the UK and had been on the throne for approximately 70 years.

The queen was crowned when she was 25 years old, according to CBCNews.

Her Majesty is survived by her sons, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, as well as her daughter Princess Anne.

She had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The Queen's husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died in 2021 after his health failed. With her passing, the Royal Palace will initiate Operation London Bridge.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News