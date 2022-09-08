The news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II has sent shockwaves all over the world

The British monarchy reportedly passed away surrounded by close family on Thursday, 8 September 2022

Many, including singer Ciara, actress Jenniffer Garner and former American President Barack Obama, have posted heartfelt tributes following the news of the Queen's death

The world is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen passed at her Balmoral Palace on Thursday, 8 September, at the age of 96.

Celebrities such as Ciara, Barack and Michelle Obama have reacted to Queen Elizabeth's death. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Social media has been awash with tributes from people from all corners of the earth who are mourning the passing of the legendary British Monarch.

According to Ok magazine, celebrities such as Pepper Mint star Jennifer Garner, famous British media personality Piers Morgan and award-winning singer Ciara took to Twitter to share heartfelt condolence messages.

1. Jennifer Garner

Taking to her Instagram page, Jennifer Garner shared a black and white photo of The Queen and wrote:

"What an elegant, incredible woman. "

2. Ciara

Ciara headed to Twitter to post her condolence message. The singer posted a sweet message saying the longest-serving British Monarch should rest in paradise. She tweeted:

"Rest In Paradise to The Queen ❤️."

3. Piers Morgan

British media personality Piers Morgan wrote an emotional tribute thanking The Queen for her selfless service and dedication to her people. He wrote:

"BREAKING NEWS: RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved. Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you."

4. Barack and Michelle Obama

Former American President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle took to Instagram to share a heartfelt lengthy tribute. The former statement saluted Queen Elizabeth for her service to the world. Part of the statement read:

"Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time."

