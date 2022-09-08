Queen Elizabeth the Second, the United Kingdom's longest reigning monarch, has reportedly died

The Queen, aged 96, was surrounded by her loved ones at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the time of her death

She reigned for over 70 years and is survived by her four children, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly died at the age of 96. Reports indicate she was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Reports indicate that Queen Elizabeth the Second has died after her health failed. Image: Jeff J Mitchell

The Queen's family all rushed to her side on Thursday, 8 September, as her medical condition continued to deteriorate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, also travelled to Scotland to be by her side despite being estranged from most of their family members.

The Royal Palace issued a statement on Thursday indicating that her health had taken a hard knock, and doctors decided to keep a close watch after an evaluation in the morning.

Queen Elizabeth was the second-longest reigning monarch in and had been on the throne for approximately 70 years, since she was 25 years old, according to CBCNews.

Her Majesty is survived by her sons, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, as well as her daughter Princess Anne. She had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The Queen's husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died in 2021 after his health failed. With her passing, the Royal Palace will initiate Operation London Bridge

Queen Elizabeth II makes history as she becomes 2nd longest reigning monarch in the world

Briefly News previously reported that Queen Elizabeth II made history this week after being announced the second longest-reigning monarch in the world.

After an impressive 70 years on the throne, there is no doubt of Her Majesty’s will and staying power, even at 96 years old.

The queen has been on the throne for 70 years and 128 days, surpassing Thailand's King Bhumibol as the world's second-longest reigning monarch. King Bhumibol reigned for 70 years, and 126 days, Channel 24 reported.

This comes after she recently celebrated 70 years on the throne as Britain's longest-reigning monarch with massive Jubilee celebrations. She became monarch at the age of 25 following the death of her father in the early hours of 6 February 1952.

