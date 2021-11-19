No, NSFAS Is Not Asking Students To Get 75% To Secure Further Funding

There are rumours circulating on social media that NSFAS will require students to achieve a 75% pass mark for their modules to get funding from the scheme

NSFAS has denied these rumours and confirmed that there is a proposal for new requirements for students from 2023

One of the proposed requirements is that tertiary students will need to pass 75% of the modules they are taking, which is an increase from the current 50% requirement

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Social media has been buzzing with rumours that NSFAS's 2023 requirements will include that students need a 75% pass to secure their funding. However, these claims are false.

NSFAS is the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, which provides disadvantaged students at tertiary education institutions with funds to cover their educational costs.

Despite the news being fake, it went viral on social media and even got picked up by certain news outlets, including The Sowetan, who have since deleted the article and related social media posts.

NSFAS does not require students to pass 75% of their subjects to retain funding. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What is the truth with NSFAS and the pass mark?

Papama Mpupa, a spokesperson for NSFAS, said that the scheme is busy compiling its 2023 requirement, which includes meeting with different stakeholders across the country. Therefore no details have been finalised, which makes any news about the 2023 requirements false.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

At present, NSFAS students have to pass half their modules in order to get funding from the scheme. Due to misleading headlines, students have been led to believe that they will need to achieve a minimum of 75% per module to get NSFAS funding.

NSFAS has that from 2023 students should pass 75% (or three quarters) of the modules they take in order to get further funding from NSFAS. Although it must be noted that this is just a proposal and has not been finalised or come into effect yet.

Reactions to NSFAS confusion

@lukelesufi asked:

"Buti Khaya I'm confused now, I thought nsfas statement says students must pass 75% of modules, what's this about 75% pass mark?!"

@JimselMboweni said:

"Why not collecting 75% of your modules guys??? Please understand, it's nothing to do with your distinction pass percentage."

@matizozo shared:

"I thought this has always been the rule that you should pass 75% of your subjects, and that you should be doing at least 4 modules per year."

@Nkulu8901 said:

"How I have it, its pass 75% of the modules registered for in a given year. Not a minimum mark requirement. And it would only be implemented from 2023, or do I have it wrong?"

Student bodies say NSFAS 75% pass of modules requirement for further funding is anti-poor

Previously Briefly News reported that various student organisations are taking a stand against the new guidelines set in place by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The Student Representative Council(SRC) at the University of Witwatersrand has joined the SA Union of Students (SAUS) in rejecting the NSFAS proposal that will require students to pass 75% of their modules if they want to be funded by the organisation for their next year of study.

In previous years, students were required to only pass 50% of their modules for them to continue being funded. In addition to the 75% pass requirement, NSFAS plans to cap accommodation allowances for students, a concern that has been raised by students.

This proposal which will be effected in 2023 has been called anti-poor by the Wits SRC. The SRC says the new guidelines will only advance rich students and disadvantage students from poorer backgrounds.

Cebolenkosi Khumalo, Wits SRC president has accused the NFSAS of undertaking budget cuts at the expense of poor students. He adds that NSFAS would be starting an accommodation crisis by capping allowances.

Source: Briefly.co.za