Political activist Thokozile Nhlumayo has been selected as one of 35 emerging leaders to join the Obama Foundation Africa Leaders programme. For six months, Nhlumayo will meet virtually with other leaders for interactive sessions to help them create change.

Political activist Thokozile Nhlumayo is delighted to be selected for the Obama Foundation Africa Leaders programme. Image: Andrew Harrer & Supplied

Nhlumayo and other selected leaders will hone their leadership skills while building deep relationships and engaging with other leaders and members of the Obama Foundation community.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the inspirational woman shared that she has been actively working to secure a spot in the programme for the past 10 years. Nhlumayo hopes that through the international initiative, she will create a positive change globally:

“Being selected means that my efforts as an advocate for inclusive and collaborative governance are finally recognised by the world. Being able to work with different leaders from different sectors of development will enhance my work even further.

"This means that we will be able to combine our different sets of skills to drive sustainable change all around the continent of Africa and globally."

Nhlumayo is committed to creating social justice and has made several significant contributions to developing African politics and leadership. She created the #NotTooYoungToLead campaign and introduced the LGBTQIA+ Political Leaders Programme in South Africa and Namibia.

The dedicated activist highlighted positive changes she would like to see in the continent and internationally:

“I will focus mainly on Africa because that's where my heart is. I want to see the biggest change in Africa. My work represents the voice of all marginalised and underrepresented persons in politics and in decision-making spaces in Africa. I would like to see a more inclusive and collaborative governance and political system in Africa that is strengthened by a democracy.

“At the end of the day, if I can see more young people included in politics, more women included in decision making and the LGBTQ+ community also represented and its voice heard in policymaking when it comes to governance, then I will know that I have achieved what I want as an activist."

The recently selected Obama Foundation Africa leader encouraged more young people to break into Africa’s political landscape to create their desired future:

“Any young people interested in being in politics should not shy away from expressing themselves and getting involved in spaces where they think that they don't belong. As intimidating as it looks, political spaces need the voice of young people more than we think.

"My advice to them is to tap into spaces where young people are not yet represented. If we don't push to get into those spaces, our voices as young people will never be heard.

Nhlumayo, the secretary general of the International Youth Parliament, an organisation that advocates for the meaningful inclusion of young people in politics, leadership, and decision-making, said:

“If we're not involved in politics, we will never see the country that we want; we will never see the Africa that we want. The only way for us to influence politics and achieve the Africa that we want is if we tap into these spaces and push ourselves into politics into decision making and into policymaking as well."

The Leaders Africa programme is committed to building a network of leaders who drive positive, innovative change in their communities throughout the continent and across the globe. The 2023 cohort of Africa Leaders are working through various issues, including agriculture and food security, addressing the climate crisis and advancing rights, equity and inclusion.

Nhlumayo was previously named one of the 50 most powerful women in South Africa in 2021. In 2022, she was named one of the 100 most influential young people globally.

