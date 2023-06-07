Have you ever tried taking photos of a famous landmark against the evening glow of the sky with a smartphone? If you have, you know that it’s not an easy matter. Either you end up with a dark silhouette of the object or a sky that is too blown out. That’s too bad because the blend of warm and cool contrast of the twilight sky can make anything look dramatic. If only you had a smartphone that could zoom into the night and snap well-lit pictures, right?

Lucky you, HUAWEI’s latest flagship device, the HUAWEI P60 Pro, comes with an Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera; with the Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera, you can zoom in up to 10x without losing any detail or clarity. You can also take amazing shots in the dark with its impressive low-light performance. Whether you want to capture the moon, the stars or a distant landmark, the HUAWEI P60 Pro can help you realise your creative vision. Let’s take a deeper look at this camera and how it works.

Zooming in without losing light

Ordinary Telephoto Cameras allow you to zoom in and capture distant subjects without losing image quality. But since this requires a more complex optical design, the light intake is often compromised.

That’s why the telephoto aperture of some of the popular flagships is F2.4 or smaller. But the HUAWEI P60 Pro takes telephoto photography to new heights with its Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera, which boasts a large F2.1 aperture (the smaller the number, the larger the aperture), combined with the RYYB SuperSensing sensor. This increases the light entering the lens by 178%, resulting in brighter and more detailed images, bestowing the camera with impressive low-light performance.

This lets you zoom in on and take pictures of subjects from a distance, such as wildlife, without disturbing the scene or getting too close, even when the lighting isn’t great. For instance, nature enthusiasts can capture close-up images of wildlife from a safe distance without disturbing the animals or compromising image quality.

The low-light capability of the telephoto camera makes it possible to photograph nocturnal animals or capture images in the most challenging lighting conditions, during twilight or in dense forests. Likewise, travellers can take stunning shots of landmarks, architecture and scenery from afar with the benefit of unmatched low-light performance for snapping pictures during sunrise, sunset or nighttime cityscapes.

Super Moon Scene: Moon photos, but better

Ever tried snapping an epic shot of the moon only to end up with a sad, blurry blob? The struggle is real, but the HUAWEI P60 Pro has got your back. The phone’s Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera is an absolute game-changer for celestial enthusiasts.

With its powerful telephoto module and superior light-sensing capabilities, you’ll capture the moon in all its majestic glory – not just a tiny speck in the sky, but an awe-inspiring masterpiece. Gone are the days of trying to capture the moon’s beauty only to be left with a tiny white dot in your photos.

But let’s take it a step further. What if you could capture a stunning full moon alongside a beautifully lit cityscape, all in one shot? With the HUAWEI P60 Pro’s Super Moon Scene feature, the sky is the limit. Building on the success of its predecessors, the HUAWEI P60 Pro’s enhanced Telephoto Camera now offers better astrophotography capabilities. Users can capture the moon in perfect detail while also preserving the sharpness of foreground objects. So you’ll get stunning shots that’ll make your social media feed the envy of all your friends.

The Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera on the HUAWEI P60 Pro opens up a world of creative possibilities. You’ll be able to capture the world around you like never before, and your photos will leave people in awe. It’s like having a pro-level camera in your pocket, ready to seize every magical moment, day or night.

But you don’t just have to take our word for it. The HUAWEI P60 Pro recently topped the DXOMARK smartphone camera rankings, taking No. 1 position with 156 points for its amazing camera performance.

Stand a chance to win

HUAWEI is calling on the “every day, the always ready to capture the moment” enthusiast. Capture the hidden beauty in everyday life and share your moment (photograph or video) with us and stand a chance to win a share of R200 000 worth of prizes in the #SeeTheUnseen competition brought to you by the HUAWEI P60 Pro.

How to enter?

Capture your moment (photograph or video) of the #SeeTheUnSeen and tell us in a short sentence about your moment. For more information, click here.

Entry Points:

Enter via the HUAWEI’s social media pages, find the competition post, follow the instructions and share your moment; or Listen to Jacaranda FM to enter via the radio promotion and/or enter via Jacaranda FM’s social media pages, find the competition post, follow the instructions and share your moment; or Enter via SuperSport United FC social media pages, find the competition post, follow the instructions and share your moment; or Enter via GQ’s social media pages, find the competition post, follow the instructions and share your moment.

Exciting, hey!!! So, what are you waiting for? Get capturing and sharing #SeeTheUnSeen and stand a chance to win a share of R200 000 worth of prizes. Various Ts&Cs apply.

To get first-hand experience with this marvellous camera, you can purchase the HUAWEI P60 Pro for R24 999 on the HUAWEI online store and now available to purchase from all retailers.

