Heineken®, One of a Kind Beer Gets One of a Kind Bottle

Heineken prioritises sustainability and responsibility at the core of its business through the Brew a Better World initiative

The business continues its strategic push towards sustainability as it leaps away from tradition and unveils a bold new design for its new returnable bottle in South Africa, a first in the world

The Heineken® beer bottle "Star Bottle" will have a facelift and be exclusively available on South African soil

Heineken®, a one-of-a-kind beer gets a one-of-a-kind bottle. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Senior Brand Manager for Heineken®, Bhavna Mistry, said:

“The new bottle is about more than only beautiful design; in 2023, 29% of our beer portfolio was in returnable bottles, and this decision will result in 65% of our total beer portfolio moving out of single-use glass in 2024.”

Heineken has demonstrated its dedication to sustainability by investing in innovative initiatives and technologies that reduce carbon emissions and make way for new industry standards.

That is why, in addition to the new returnable bottle, Heineken® has launched Green Zones, a partnership with The Greenpop Foundation.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The Green Zones' goal is to promote sustainability-focused behaviours within local communities, effectively creating open parks and meadows complemented by food gardens and inspiring art installations.

An objective set to be achieved in the first half of 2024 covers over 30,000 square metres of indigenous plants and the brand's largest and most significant community development initiatives.

“The Heineken® Green Zones represent an important partnership between the company and the communities we serve. We’re going one step further than only clearing glass, we’re replacing that glass with fields of grass,” Mistry added.

The theme of the campaign and launch: Fields Green with Grass, not Glass.

Heineken® For a Fresher World.

Visit Heineken on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News