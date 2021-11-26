Dr Dumile Gumede and her daughter Ms Lindelwa Msweli just graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal

Dr Gumede scored her PhD in Health Promotion while Ms Msweli bagged her MSc in Ecological Sciences this year

South Africans are proud beyond belief of the mother-daughter duo as they tackle the world together

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Dr Dumile Gumede and Ms Lindelwa Msweli are two UKZN students that don't just share their tertiary institute in common; they're also mom and daughter! Dr Gumede recently bagged her PhD in Health Promotion while Ms Msweli completed her MSc in Ecological Sciences.

According to the university, Dr Gumede started studying a BSc in 1994 but academic exclusion and her pregnancy with Ms Msweli, unfortunately, resulted in her dropping out. Four years later she re-enrolled to study Community and Development Studies part-time.

Ms Msweli on the other hand considered studying in Cape Town but was accepted by UKZN to study Life and Environmental Sciences. She found university life to be quite challenging, despite having done so well in high school.

This mother-daughter duo graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal together. Image: University of KwaZulu-Natal

Source: Facebook

UKZN reported that Ms Msweli believes her family is a gift from God and that they know her better than anyone else does. She added that her mother taught her how to identify opportunities and be a go-getter and also instilled resilience and a strong work ethic in her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Dr Gumede and Ms Msweli credit their achievements to the influence of two family members that they lost. Dr Gumede lost her father while Ms Msweli lost her grandmother. The spiritually inclined mother-daughter duo stated that their prayers and encouragement of each other played a role in their individual successes.

The university shared their story to Facebook:

Read some of the comments they received below:

Margot Sennett Freedman said:

"Congratulations!! What an incredible moment! Well done to you both!"

Hlengiwe MaBhengu Gumede shared:

"Congratulations mom and daughter. God is good all the time."

Rujeko Chimukuche Chidawanyika responded with:

"Congratulations Dumile! Very proud of you my dear."

Pinky Ngcobo commented:

"Congratulations mommy and daughter."

Ayanda Taylor added:

"All the best."

“Ola Dr Mdlalose”: Mzansi proud of handsome Durban guy for bagging difficult PhD from UKZN

In other education-related news, Briefly News reported that the South African digital community is motivated by a young man from Durban who aced his studies and graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. OthiNyanda Yephahla is receiving congratulatory messages on his Twitter page on his big achievement.

The man who goes by the handle, @Trust_Dr is hailed for showing commitment to his studies and he has left many ladies feeling thirsty. Some peeps have even dropped snaps of a makoti, thus suggesting they are ready to tie the knot with him.

Although it remains unclear which career path the newly crowned doctor is taking going forward, there is no doubt he has made an immediate impact on Mzansi peeps.

Source: Briefly.co.za