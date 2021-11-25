A man identified as Dr Mdlalose has given Mzansi inspiration after securing a Philosophy Doctorates degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal

The young and tall man, Dr Mdlalose, is seen in viral photos on social media as he bagged a massive qualification

The dedicated guy is getting messages from all corners of South Africa and many are also praying to God to bless him more

The South African digital community is motivated by a young man from Durban who recently aced his studies and graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. OthiNyanda Yephahla is receiving congratulatory messages on his Twitter page for his big achievement.

The man who goes by the handle, @Trust_Dr is hailed for showing commitment to his studies and he has left many ladies feeling thirsty. Some peeps have even dropped snaps of a makoti, thus suggesting they are ready to tie the knot with him.

Although it remains unclear which career path the newly crowned doctor is taking going forward, there is no doubt he has made an immediate impact on Mzansi peeps. He wrote:

“Great weather to graduate at UKZN.”

@LukheleSindiswa said:

@OnaNkabinde said:

@Mbalentle Pretty said:

“Dr Mdlalose.... Nyanda Wephahla, Madlula, Mgabashe..... Phangukufa abanye bephanga ukuphila..... Dikane Khwenta....... Awuuuuuuu sizukulwane sikaNhlaka.”

@Qhikizah said:

@Zee-Nyanda said:

“Madlula, Dikane. Wena ka phanga kufa abanye bephanga ukphila! Congratulations Nyanda.”

@Keneiloe dawn said:

@PavloMolopa said:

@African_You said:

@Zeenubian_Queen said:

@Thsepo850M said:

@ChatwithChauke said:

