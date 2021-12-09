Professor Tinyiko Maluleke will be taking over the position of Vice-Chancellor at the Tshwane University of Technology on 1 February

Prof Maluleke has been commended for his prior experience in the higher education department

TUT is excited to have him on board and Maluleke cannot wait to take the reigns at the prestigious university

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has appointed Professor Tinyiko Maluleke as its new Vice-Chancellor and Principal. Prof Maluleke will assume his new position on 1 February, 2022.

The university described Prof Maluleke as a senior leader with 20 years of experience in executive management in the higher education department. Previously, prof worked as a senior research fellow and more at the University of Pretoria.

His qualifications include a doctoral degree and he is a full professor. He is also internationally recognised as a researcher in his field of black and African theologies as well as religions and politics.

According to TUT, Maluleke revealed that he is "thrilled" to be taking the role at the university. He believes that TUT has the possibility to become one of the world's top universities and that it has been led exceptionally well.

He added that his goal is for the university to become the most vibrant, innovative facility to both work and study within Mzansi.

A report by SowetanLIVE stated that the Chair of the TUT Council Tilson Manyoni said the selection process for the VC was a rigorous one but that Prof Maluleke's track record of leadership within the higher education sector is impressive.

Social media congratulates Prof Maluleke on his new journey

@skinnypants3000 shared:

"Nice. They chose a South African to lead the institute."

@DudaLuvuyo said:

"Congratulations Prof Maluleke you deserve that post."

@MarotholiSuzan responded with:

"Welcome to TUT @ProfTinyiko, I can't wait to meet you."

@ZephNell added:

"Congratulations @ProfTinyiko the child of the sister of @Enghumbhini. We hope to continue seeing you two light up the timelines with your banter."

