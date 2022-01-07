The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has taken the decision to grant students an extension for financial aid applications

The financial aid institution says they have received approximately 600 000 applications since the process began last year

Students who are in need of financial assistance have taken to social media to air their grievances with the failing NSFAS website

JOHANNESBURG - The higher education and training academic year will only start in about a month and as a result, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has made the decision to extend the deadline for financial aid applications.

The initial deadline NSFAS had tabled was 7 January, 2022, hopeful students now have until 21 January to submit their applications for consideration.

The financial aid institution says since applications opened over half a million first time applicants applied for aid and a total of 600 000 applications have been received, according to SABC News.

NSFAS says it has made changes to its application process, which makes it easier for SASSA beneficiaries to receive an instant response on their application status after applying. With the new system, approximately 200 000 SASSA beneficiaries have been approved for funding for the 2022 academic year.

In a statement published online, NSFAS stated that further deadlines will not be granted.

Students seeking funding notice glitches on NSFAS website

It seems NSAFAS's deadline extension came at the right time because several students have been complaining about not being able to complete the application process on the NSFAS website.

IOL reports that some students tried to complete their applications by submitting supporting documents, however, they were not able to do because of glitches.

This has left them panic-stricken since NSFAS does not process applications if those documents are not received.

Students shared their frustrations about NSFAS glitches on the website

@msgsibanda said:

"Yoh brah, someone just called me now to apply for them, when I tell them the website is down, she's angry as if I don't wanna apply for them. What the hell was she doing since November. ‍Thank God they extended."

@IntrepidRocksta said:

"They need to up their systems. Phela ngeke, they run an institution with serves a lot of people. Mara their website crashes from just a mere 200000 nyana people when websites like http://apple.com can carry 5 million all at once. K'yadlalwa eMzansi "

@mdlalose_sphi said:

"I'm not getting the option to upload necessary documents such as payslips/proof of income however I'm already at the "funding eligibility" step and I'm not sure if the step will be processed without those documents."

Anele Mdoda disgusted at NSFAS for leaving students high and dry

