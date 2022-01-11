The Department of Education revealed that matric results will not be published in the media from this year

The above information follows the enforcement of the POPI Act and it seems the news has been well-received online

Briefly News shared the announcement on Facebook and peeps are praising the government's decision

After the Department of Education announced that matric exam results will not be published in the media thanks to the POPI Act, peeps are responding. Reports state that results will still be available at schools but not in newspapers.

Briefly News shared the announcement on Facebook and social media users seem to be quite thankful for the new rule. Many mentioned that this could possibly reduce the number of suicides that occur during this time.

It seems Mzansi has welcomed the announcement by the Department of Education to not publish matric results in the media. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The Facebook post gained over 700 reactions and more than 250 comments:

South Africans are in full support of the announcement

Sikholiwe Mhlongo shared:

"Thank God for POPIA, this will regulate the number of suicides!"

Natera New-suar commented:

"Should have been the case at first. Many lives would've been saved."

Annesingh Singh believes:

"It is in the learners best interest."

Zamokuhle Miya wrote:

"Protection Of Personal Information Act, thank you so much."

Ncebakazi Khaba responded with:

"Finally, a good decision."

Other netizens are upset that it wasn't done sooner

Londy Lovely London shared:

"Lucky them. We had no rights back then. To make matters worse, they even wrote our names in the papers."

Abuti Benjamin Magabotse La-touch asked:

"Why was that even implemented in the first place? Ai. Good move."

Mot Ellen added:

"Only now they realise this!!! You write matric alone but view results with masses! Not fair. This should have always been the case. The mental health of the kids is paramount..."

