aThe Department of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga held a media briefing to clarify a few things before schools in inland provinces reopen

Motshekga touched on the issue of Covid19 vaccinations of children and says schools will not be offering jabs

The Minister says when it comes to the fight against the coronavirus, schools will continue with the rotational timetable in 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - With schools in inland provinces preparing to reopen on Wednesday, 12 January, Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Basic Education held a press conference to speak on the readiness of schools to accept pupils.

Motshekga has also shed light on a few concerns around vaccinations since some parents were worried that their children would get vaccinated against Covid19 without their knowledge.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga says schools will continue using the rotational timetable in 2022. Image: Laird Forbes

Source: UGC

Motshekga clarified that the vaccination programme is run by the Department of Health and not the education department. She went on to say children will not be given jabs if they do not want them, according to SABC News.

However, Motshekga says the department will work with various School Governing Bodies and parents to urge young people to get vaccinated. The programme will also be geared towards parents so they can give their children permission to get vaccinated.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"We also have reports from parents saying that they hear we are going to vaccinate their children without their permission which is a bit uncomfortable but we will work at all cost and get their permission," said Motshekga.

Motshekga added that schools will not be offering pupils vaccines at the moment.

Schools to continue with rotational schedules

To reduce the risk of Covid19 infections at schools, Motsehkga schools will continue to run with the rotational timetable that has been adopted during the pandemic, reports EWN.

Motshekga stated that South Africa is still in a pandemic and the department will continue to fight the rise in infections.

Department of Basic Education says schools are ready to kick start the 2022 academic year

Briefly News previously reported that with schools in inland provinces beginning the academic year on 12 January and coastal provinces kicking off the school year a week later on 19 January, the Department of Education says schools are ready to welcome pupils.

The department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the state of readiness report was complied and delivered last year and it is all systems go.

Speaking to SABC News, Mhlanga stated that the department wants to focus on curriculum coverage in 2022. He says he believes schools will be able to go through the entire syllabus, unlike last year when schools only reopened in February because of Covid19 cases.

Mhlanga adds that school learning materials such as stationery have already been delivered to schools.

Source: Briefly News