Panyaza Lesufi has apologised to the 700 learners in the province who have not yet been placed in a school

The unplaced learners vary in age and grade, from children who are due to start grade one to grade eight learners

Lesufi explained that many learners from other provinces migrate to Gauteng, which clogs the application system

JOHANNESBURG - Panyaza Lesufi, the Education MEC for Gauteng, has apologised to the 700 learners in the province who have not yet been placed in a school despite the schoolyear starting today (12 January).

The unplaced learners vary in age and grade, from children due to start grade one to grade eight learners eager to begin high school. They all applied via the Department of Education's website.

"On behalf of the department, I don't want only to apologise, but I want to reassure parents that last year during this particular period we had almost 35 000 learners that were unplaced," Lesufi said.

Education Department responds to unplaced learners

Lesufi reflected on the same situation that faced the department at the beginning of the 2021 school year, saying that many learners were only placed at the end of March last year, News24 reports. He vowed that the 700 unplaced pupils would be placed by the end of the month.

The MEC explained that many learners from other provinces migrate to Gauteng, which clogs the system. According to TimesLIVE, the ANCYL has encouraged parents of unplaced children to send their children to private schools to eliminate the frustration of waiting for placement.

The youth league added that these parents must send the private school bills to Lesufi, who has failed in his mandate to place all learners in the province. They said they would assist in making this happen, and schools will be instructed where to forward fee accounts to.

Reactions to Lesufi's statement about unplaced learners in Gauteng

@Steve38355404 remarked:

"Ask yourself why this is the case."

@HennieTheart asked:

"Why is there a difference in schools? All schools should be the same!"

@Juhs_Surplus said:

"Uhm, well, that’s fair."

@sigubude shared:

"His own children are with private schools."

@DbdG5ZTxMQUpnGa believes:

"Lies, the system is not working the schools cannot accommodate pupils because of the draconian laws."

Maimane challenges Angie Motshekga to a public debate on SA's educational system

In other news about the South African education system, Briefly News reported earlier that Mmusi Maimane, the leader of One SA Movement has now challenged the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga to a public debate on issues within the educational system.

Maimane is an avid advocate for the betterment of South Africa's education system and he just recently launched a petition to end the 30% pass mark for grade 12 learners. Maimane says the petition has now garnered more than 10 000 signatures so far.

These areas of debate include the 30% pass mark, remuneration for teachers and Life Orientation. Maimane has previously proposed that LO should be scrapped and replaced with a new subject that teaches pupils to think critically, amongst other things.

