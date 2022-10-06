John Ross College in Richards Bay, KZN, is clamping down on students who are running a mock of the school

The principal sent out a stern warning letter to parents, reminding them that it is not a right for their kids to attend the school

The people of Mzansi clapped for the principle, agreeing that parents are the issue these days as they don’t parent

The principal of John Ross College in Richards Bay, KZN, has sent a warning letter out to all parents in the hopes of getting them on board with putting an end to the uncontrollable behavior of some students.

John Ross College in Richards Bay, KZN, is facing an ongoing issue with disobedient pupils, and the principal has had enough. Image: Getty Images

Twitter user @miss_andisa, an award-winning SA FM presenter, shared a warming letter sent out by John Ross College’s principal. The letter explains that the behavior of pupils is just too much and that the school needs support from parents.

Being firm, the principal made it clear that, while education is a human right, getting an education from this school is not. She has drawn the line.

“This principal has had ENOUGH. Udikwe finish.”

The people of Mzansi shake their heads in shame

Parents are definitely not doing enough, and letters like this one say it all. Many feel that parents need to be more involved in their children’s lives and draw much-needed boundaries.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@_K_Matlou said:

“Grade 08 and 09s are a mess then parents will say “Ah nna I’ve give up” ka ngwana wa Grade 08?? What must we do now?”

@TboozeSA said:

“She’s considering retiring lona. I feel for them shame because most parents tend to outsource parenting to teachers. They limit their responsibilities to feeding and clothing them qha.”

@mthoko_mseleku said:

“And ngiyamuzwa mina. Ama2000 think school is just a vibe and parents don't really care”

@DezMdluli said:

“Did my teaching practice there (May and September) I had to cut my Spetember stay short bandla.. Did 1 week instead of 2 ”

@MlamliMjambana said:

“Kids are misbehaving, bumping classes and get reprimanded with letters sent to parents every now and then but when it’s time for grades to come out parents want favours without accounting for the kids’ misbehaviour she’s right to call them out. Parents are a problem.”

