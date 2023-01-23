Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola recently announced that 87.5% of the inmates who the 2022 matric exams passed

More than 95% of prisoners who sought the National Senior Certificate (NSC) on a full-time basis passed, while over 60% of part-time learners passed

The impressive matric results mean that over 70% of the inmates who passed their exams can pursue a tertiary education

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

GQEBERHA - The Department of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has announced the 2022 inmates' matric results, and they are impressive. The 2022 cohort achieved an overall 87.5% pass rate.

The inmates who wrote the 2022 matric exams achieved an 87.5% pass rate. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Lamola made the announcement at the St Albans Correctional Facility in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape on Monday, 23 January.

According to EWN, full-time learners performed the best and achieved a 95.9% pass rate, and part-time learners managed to attain a pass rate of 63.3%. The minister explained that the part-time cohort performed better than the previous year, which only managed to attain a 77% pass rate.

Over 70% of inmates are eligible for a tertiary education

TimesLIVE reports that a lot more inmates wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam in 2022 than they did in 2021. A total of 203 inmates wrote the NSC exam, and 122 managed to get a bachelor's pass.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lamola added that 56 inmates performed well enough to get a diploma pass and 25a achieved higher certificates. The minister further elaborated that 77% of the inmates who wrote the NSC exam are eligible to attain a tertiary education.

Department of Correctional Services weighs in on the matric results

Speaking to SABC News, Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo emphasised that formal education is important to redefine the lives of prisoners.

Nxumalo added that the department is quite pleased with the progress made by the inmates since it offers them enough support to achieve great marks.

Matric results 2022: Free State leads with 88.5% pass rate as the rest of the country shows huge improvements

Briefly News previously reported that the matric class of 2022 has every reason to be proud of themselves as they have achieved an impressive 80.1% pass rate, which is a 3.7% improvement from the previous year's 76.4%.

The announcement was made on Thursday, January 19, by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga who seemed very proud of the 2022 cohort.

According to SABC News, the Free State province led the pack once again with an overall pass rate of 88.5% which is an increase of 2.8% from the previous year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News