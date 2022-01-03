Anga Makubalo, who goes by the stage name NaakMusiq, has quelled rumours that he is getting married to his girlfriend Robyn Leigh

The musician and actor replied to a social media post made by an entertainment blogger and called the news fake

South Africans do not entirely believe NaakMusiq and have congratulated him on his pending nuptials regardless

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

If you were one of the people who celebrated the news that well-known actor and musician Anga Makubalo, who is popularly known as NaakMusiq, is finally tying the knot, sorry to say but the muso says it's all fake news.

Makulabo wasted no time squashing the rumours after a Twitter account known for posting inside celeb information stated that he was engaged to his girlfriend Robyn Leigh.

NaakMusiq says he is not engaged to his girlfriend Robyn Leigh. Images: @welovenaakmusiq & @robs.leigh

Source: Instagram

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, who goes by the handle @khawula_musa, stated that Robyn Leigh made the announcement about her engagement to the entertainer and referenced an Instagram video Leigh shared wearing what seems to be an engagement ring.

The post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Within an hour after the post was made, NaakMusiq headed to the comment section and stated that was not the case.

NaakMusiq's manager Nyagunda Ngwenya confirmed that he was not engaged and is focused on his career at the moment, according to TshisaLIVE. Ngwenya added that the musician is working music and has a lot to deliver to his fans in 2022.

South Africans think NaakMusiq is lying about engagement

Despite NaakMusiq quelling engagement rumours, social media users are choosing to believe that he is engaged and have even congratulated him. Here are some comments:

@kulanicool said:

"We believe Musa Khawula."

@Anelefumba said:

"When is the wedding date, ndi ready, I have invited myself."

Others say this is a sign that NaakMusiq should pop the question

SA bickers over NaakMusiQ's R25 000 booking fee excluding add-ons: "Seems low"

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that music fans and entertainment lovers are going back-and-forth on social media as they try to suss the value to secure the services of actor and musician Anga 'Naak MusiQ' Makabulo at a gig.

A recent tweet from local entertainment blogger Musa Khawula seemed to suggest R25 000 is what it will take for an inspired fan of the star to get a front-row seat to the action. Most notably, the fee will not include the traditional add-ons event organisers tend to expect, meaning even more money will need to be forked out.

"Booking Naak MusiQ to perform at your event costs R25 000 according to his manager. The booking fee does not include accommodation and flights or transportation of 4 people, which are the artist, DJ, pianist and road manager," wrote Khawula.

Source: Briefly News