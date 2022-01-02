5 Local Artists Who Ventured Into the Music Industry in 2021

The entertainment industry is continuing to evolve and music is no longer the sole domain of musicians. Actors and celebrities are increasingly dipping their toes into the world of music.

Briefly News takes a look at five celebrities who dropped new music in 2021 despite some of them not being musicians.

1. Anele Zondo - Ingew

Anele Zondo is not just an actress and media personality - she is now also a hip hop rapper and dropped her debut song Ingwe featuring Given Zulu. Anele revealed that music was always part o her life and something she had always wanted to do.

2. Tino Chinyano - Nothing For Free

Tino Chinyano's main gig as a model and businessman has expanded to include music after he dropped his first single Nothing For Free marking his outing as a hip hop rapper. The debut track features Scooby Nero.

3. Quing Simz - I Love Me More

Simphiwe Ngema is doubling down on her music career and dropped another song called I Love Me More. She is one of the artists on the list who has been involved in the music industry for quite a while. She used to sing with her late husband Dumi Madilela.

4. Ntobeko Sishi - Sincerely Yours

Ntobeko dropped his track Sincerely Yours which was featured on Netflix's popular sequel film Happiness Ever After. This was a major achievement for an independent artist and a massive milestone in his career.

5. DSK - Gabadiya

Dingaan Khumalo is known for his acting skills and is a recognised TV personality. He has jumped onto the Amapiano bandwagon and released his first single featuring Bhubesi called Gabadiya.

