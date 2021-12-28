Mzansi music has improved drastically over the years and it has taken over the whole world. Some of our Mzansi artists have become international superstars since the whole world now consumes music from South Africa.

Artists such as Master KG, Nomcebo Zikode and Kabza De Small, among others, have been keeping the whole globe dancing with their smash hits and have been praised for producing good songs.

Babes Wodumo, Black Coffee and Nasty C are some of Mzansi artists with songs on Hollywood movie soundtracks. Image: @babes_wodumo, @nasty_csa, @realblackcoffee

International movie producers have used some of our artists music as soundtracks to their Hollywood films. Briefly News takes a look at three Mzansi-born musicians whose songs have been used as soundtracks in big international movies.

1. Black Coffee - The Matrix Resurrections

The Superman hitmaker is the latest artist to reveal that one of his songs is doing big things internationally. The world-renowned DJ's Inkondlo KaMashimane features on the recently released action movie, The Matrix Resurrections.

The excited music producer revealed that he did the song in dedication of his late father, Mashimane.

2. Nasty C - Coming 2 America

The There They Go hitmaker has been making big moves in the international music scene since he signed to Def Jam. The rapper's Black and White song featuring international singer, Ari Lennox features on the soundtrack for Eddie Murphy's epic film titled Coming 2 America, according to The Citizen.

The track was big on radio and TV and it also received major streams on digital music platforms.The movie also features Mzansi-born actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

3. Babes Wodumo - Black Panther

The eLamont hitmaker was in her bag when her song Wololo featured on the epic movie, Black Panther. The star-studded film featured some of the world's greatest actors such as late Chadwick Boseman.

Wololo featured in one of the scenes in the film. Babes also featured on one of the songs on the soundtrack. She did a track with Zacari called Redemption.

