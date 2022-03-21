Lungelo Dhladhla and Sbu Ngobeni have produced a docu-reality series called Kick It that has sent them to Spain

Speaking to another publication, the two expressed their gratitude for the opportunity and how it's motivated them

Lungelo feels that this is just the start of her journey as a female producer in Mzansi and that she's ready to move mountains

Lungelo Dhladhla and her colleague Sbu Ngobeni have created an intense docu-reality series called Kick It, which dives into the reality of substance abuse.

Lungelo Dhladhla and Sbu Ngobeni are going to Spain to represent SA and their docu-reality series titled 'Kick It'. Image: Twitter / @DhladhlaLungelo

The two will be representing Mzansi at the International Public Television Conference, known as Input, in Barcelona in Spain for their thrilling and raw series. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, both Lungelo and Sibusiso expressed their deepest gratitude for being given this opportunity. It is a huge deal for SA producers and they are humbled by the recognition.

Lungelo says this just motivates her to reach for even greater goals and to create better content than she ever has before.

“We are the kind of producers that don't just produce anything and everything, we have a great passion when it comes to community development, so we are very much community workers.

“We use the tool of medium to create awareness and to mirror society, whether it's television, brand activation or it's a conference. We just believe we need to use our company to really work towards advocacy content that works and empowers the community.”

Kick It, a docu-reality show, will be screened at the Input conference from May 9 to 13. Kick It previously aired on SABC1 and it got the attention of many. Seeing real and raw content had many hooked and opened eyes to the reality of substance abuse in SA.

