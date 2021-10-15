Thando Thabethe and her loved-up man Lunga Shabalala are currently living their best life up in Dubai

Taking to social media, Thando expressed her great excitement over being able to travel again, especially with Lunga

Fans took to the comment section of Thando’s post to let her know what an absolute flame she is and how lucky Lunga is

Mzansi TV actress and radio host Thando Thabethe is out there living her best baed-up life with her hunky man Lunga Shabalala. The lovebirds have been painting the town red in Dubai.

Thando Thabethe is out living her best life with her bae Lunga Shabalala. The couple deserve to relax and take a break from the grind. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

With the global pandemic, it has been almost impossible for Thando and Lunga to take the much-needed baecation that they have been longing for, reported ZAlebs.

With restrictions finally being lifted and vaccines in full force, Thando and Lunga jumped on a plane and jetted off to Dubai. Thando felt refreshed to be travelling once again.

“Oh how I missed this… hello Terminal A, my old friend.”

Thando posted:

Soaking up the sun while floating on her bae bubble, Thando is looking all kinds of fresh!

Fans took to the comment section to let Thando know what a flame she is. Lunga is a lucky man, that is no secret.

@seo_ndlovu said:

"You still 16 yrs for the past 10 yrs, God."

@nhlakaniphomn went there:

"You and AKA could make a perfect match maThabethe❤️"

@olwam_monn said:

"Effortlessly..."

@chicohall23yahoocom said:

"So beautiful!"

It really does look like Thando made a good decision by doing something people always tell you to never do, go back to your ex. Thando and Lunga did not work out the first time around, however, their growth seems to have put them right where they need to be, and that is together.

