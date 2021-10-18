Media personality Bonang Matheba has been struck by Cupid's love arrow much harder than she could have imagined

The celeb has been dropping hints all over her social media account about being blissfully in love with an unnamed man

Bonang recently confirmed just how deep in the feels she was after posting "I love this boy," leaving fans hungry for a name drop

Bonang Matheba is living her best life as she trots along in her relationship with her mystery bae. The House of BNG owner is not willing to give up any photos of her man but makes sure to remind everyone every once in a while that she is indeed happily in love.

Bonang Matheba is in love and not afraid to show it, even though she is keeping her man a secret.

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that Bonang confirmed her relationship status on her birthday during a live stream on Instagram. The media mogul has since chosen to keep her partner's identity private, claiming that he was camera shy. In the video she said:

"Yes I do have a man, and yes, I plan on giving him children, so relax ... he's so shy guys ... I can't show you his face, shame ... you guys will judge him."

Bonang hopped onto Twitter last night to gush about her man just a little. The celeb made sure to let followers know exactly where her heart is at with her current relationship.

As expected when Bonang drops hints about her relationship, fans begged her to finally reveal his identity but B would not budge.

Bonang responds to fans who want to see her man: “I’ll post his knees soon”

Briefly News reported media mogul Bonang Matheba is not one to blast her relationships on social media, but a recent 'anonymous' message to presumably a man got fans' curiosity going. However, she promised to share only a knee pic.

The celeb recently had fans interested in her seemingly interesting love life when she tweeted:

"...one thing 'bout me, I WILL SPOIL YOU!"

A very excited fan responded to the tweet asking:

"Bathong Bonang ro bona neng boyfrientee? (Bonang when are we seeing your boyfriend?)"

To which Queen B responded:

"I'll post his knees soon."

This did not discourage the invested tweeps from wanting to uncover the identity of the mystery boyfriend. So to show Bonang that the knee offer might just be enough, the tweeps got to work.

@oscar_blauuw commented:

"We will zoom in the knees and test the DNA and we will know the owner."

@kryptonitecuz added:

"How do you test the DNA of knees in pictures?"

One of the tweeps even tried to bargain with Bonang for a bigger reveal, asking her:

"Please post his hands, knees, heels and elbows."

