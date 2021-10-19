Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has only received light and love since her journey with wifey Lebo Pulumo-Makhene started

Taking to social media to share some special memories, Letoya thanked Lebo for helping her reconnect with her culture

Fans cannot get enough of Letoya and Lebos’s bond and took to the comment section to let them know it

South African actress, singer and TV personality Letoya Makhene-Pulumo is on a spiritual awakening journey that she has her wifey Lebo Pulumo-Makhene to thank for.

The love life of actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo and her wife businesswoman Lebo Pulumo-Makhene reads like a novel. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Connecting with her roots once again has made Letoya feel grateful in ways she cannot put in words. Lebo has helped her connect with her culture and she will forever be grateful for this journey, reported TimesLIVE.

Taking to social media to thank Lebo for helping her connect, Letoya shared some special snaps of her spiritual journey

“How my Spiritual journey has just blossomed with you in my life, My Love.”

Seeing the sweet post, Letoya’s people took to the comment section to speak on how beautiful the bond she and Lebo share is.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@boitshwareloditsele said:

“❤️❤️❤️ That's the spirit mama.”

@noxolodlamnini said:

“Thokza Gogo. Have an amazing spiritual journey with your wife. Our African Healers ❤️❤️❤️”

@rotondwa3990 said:

“@letoyamakhenep Lady in white ❤️ you're so beautiful and so lucky to have @lebomakhenep by your side. May God shower you guys with so much happiness and joy. I love you ❤️❤️❤️”

@nkatekom_ said:

“Beautiful!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Letoya and Lebo Makhene-Pulumo stun in gorgeous wedding attire

Letoya Makhene is happily married and enjoying her nuptial bliss. The smitten actress recently took to social media to share a beautiful photo of herself and her wife in wedding attire, reported Briefly News.

The pair were wearing white clothing embellished with traditional decorations, looking as dapper as ever. Letoya captioned the jaw-dropping picture with the following sweet words:

"How precious also are Your thoughts to me...How vast is the sum of them! If I should count them, they would outnumber the sand. ~Psalm 139:17-18. Love You, Lebohang... more than life itself."

