South African artist Babes Wodumo could not be more proud of a group of youngsters who showed off their skills in the most unique way

The young adults looked as if they were having the time of their lives while jumping rope in a clip shared to Instagram by Wodumo

The short 50-second clip gained tons of love and support from impressed Mzansi social media users

'Getting into the swing of things' gets a new meaning as a video showing a group of young and talented Saffas jumping rope spreads through social media. Gaining the attention of Babes Wodumo, it is not hard to see why this energetic group of youngsters got Mzansi talking.

The boxer Rocky may have been a good rope jumper in his day, however, even the legend himself can't compare to the choreographed routine of these individuals incorporating accuracy, rhythm, style and swag.

Shared by Wodumo on her popular Instagram page, the video has garnered the attention and praise of her followers.

A group of youngsters jumping rope got the attention of South African artist Babes Wodumo. Image: Lucky Nxumalo and Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the viral clip below:

Briefly News compiled just a few of the lovely messages left by Instagrammers below:

@tdhkubheka wrote:

"If only we took the arts seriously in South Africa because these kids are worthy of a Broadway show."

@simosiyethemba shared:

"This is nothing but love for Babes wethu."

@yolandahader6 suggested:

"You should look for them and do a music video."

@nkulzdlaminy commented:

"Wow, this is so beautiful."

@kingandy34 added:

"These are the games we should be playing."

Babes Wodumo takes the high road, shares video dancing with Kamo Mphela: “Keep shining”

In other news about Babes, Briefly News previously reported that she saw the comparisons to Kamo Mphela and sis is not having it. The media personality adores Kamo and wants no bad blood between them.

Instead, Babes took to Facebook and shared an old video of herself, dancing alongside the Amapiano star.

She captioned it:

“So proud of you Kamo. Keep shining baby.”

Babes has had to deal with an intense amount of trolls recently as people compared her journey to Kamo’s. Many have felt that Babes destroyed her potential by choosing Mampintsha over international fame.

