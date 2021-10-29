Ayanda Thabethe is living the high life where loadshedding is something she can laugh at, because sis has backup

Taking to social media to boast about her inverter system, Ayanda urged those who can afford it to do it

While everyone would love to live a life where electricity is not a problem, peeps let Ayanda know that the vast majority cannot afford such luxury

Stunning Mzansi TV presenter and model Ayanda Thabethe is all about keeping the lights on. While a new purse would be nice, in SA an inverter is the new Gucci, lol!

Ayanda Thabethe recently took to Twitter to share her feels about the power cuts that have affected the whole of Mzansi.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media amidst the mess that is loadshedding, Ayanda let her people know that she is living for her inverter, reported TimesLIVE. Being able to still function when Eskom does the least feels hella good.

Ayanda feels if you can afford name brand shoes, especially the luxury kind, then you can get yourself an inverter, it’s worth it!

Ayanda posted:

Seeing Ayanda’s post, peeps felt the need to chip in, giving their two cents regarding backup plans for loadshedding. While it would be great if we could all still have a light or two on, not all of us can afford Gucci, sisi.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@AswegenElvera is living for renewable sources of energy:

“If you can afford Gucci you should go solar. Solar reduces your electricity bill. It can reduce your electricity bill by half. And you can start small. And then add batteries extra. Solar works even if there is cloud cover.”

@vavavoom6 wishes:

“LOL, guess you talk to the elites and not the rest of SA. but you right thou, but as a country we all feel this nightmare not only the Gucci owners.”

@Rea_Khoabane claims:

@MissGwangwa wanted to know more:

Beauty and brains, Ayanda Thabethe celebrates academic achievement

Ayanda Thabethe has the looks and brains to boot. The media personality took to social media to share that she had bagged the requirements necessary to pursue her dream - a Master's in business (MBA) qualification at Henley Business School, reported Briefly News.

“This was the letter I was waiting for! On my way to my 3rd Qualification... ‪#MBA‬ here I come...”

Many have shown Thabethe love after she made her inspiring announcement and wished her well on her journey.

