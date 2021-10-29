Thuli Phongolo is ready to get her curves on this summer, sis is preparing to put on some weight, not lose it

Taking to social media to explain her situation, Thuli let her fans know that she is going to be eating to gain weight

Reading Thuli’s summer bod plan, people were a little confused at first but then started to love the idea

Thuli Phongolo has a summer goal that is not quite the same as most. Sis wants to pack on a few before bikini season arrives.

TV actress and DJ, Thuli Phongolo revealed that she intends to gain weight while the rest of us are trying to lose it lol. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to explain herself, Thuli let her fans know that she is starting a “weight gain diet” as she feels she has lost too much weight, reported ZAlebs. Gurl, if this was only all of our problem.

“Starting my weight gain diet again next month, I’m so skinny… I like it but I don’t, andazi ndithini!”

Thuli posted:

With this not being something you see every day, Thuli’s followers were a little shook, but they love it. Embracing one’s body in a form that is natural and not shaped by societies unattainable expectations is the content we need to see more of. Serve us, babes!

Take a look at some of the comments made by Thuli's people:

@Shunell05 said:

“Mara you're way too sexy...I really like your body ❤

“Goodluck anyway babe ”

@TSHEPIJTIGHT asked:

“Ahh fave, you're not skinny or maybe akeo virstane pila ? Just say you wanna gain more ”

@Marks_Mnguni is here for it:

@GwendolynMoima was shook:

