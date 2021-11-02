Mzansi loves a good celeb meet-up and Gomora stars Thembi Seete and Ama Qamata provided just that with Miss Universe 2019, Zozi Tunzi

The three celebs joined each other for some post-voting hangouts and looked drop-dead gorgeous while doing it

Zozi had never met Thembi before yesterday and seemed to have really enjoyed the day as she wrote: "It was such a dream and an honour meeting you!"

Three Mzansi queens hung out with each other yesterday and the snaps are just the tip of the iceberg of the kind of heat that was served. Thembi, Zozi and Ama were serving looks on their timeline at their surprise meet.

Thembi Seete, Zozi Tunzi and Ama Qamata served the timeline voting day chic at their hangout. Image: @thembiseete, @zozitunzi and @amaqamata

Source: Instagram

While many celebs have been trending on voting day for their affiliation with political parties, these three celebs have been making heatwaves with their gorgeous looks.

Post-voting, Thembi Seete, Zozibini Tunzi and Amama Qamata had a surprise run-in which turned into an eventful photoshoot. Thembi blessed her Instagram timeline with gorgeous snaps, leaving followers green with envy that they missed an invitation.

The trio can be seen laughing as they chat over a common interest, the fan favourite telenovela Gomora. Her caption read:

"I had to make them say it Gomorrra!!! Yesss Beautiful African Queens ❤️ The thought of this makes me laugh so much wow @zozitunzi our very own Miss Universe you are beautiful inside out honey. Thank you @amaqamata my beautiful Gomora family baby ❤️ I love you."

Zozi and Ama gushed over Thembi in the comments.

@Zozitunzi wrote:

"It was such a dream and an honour meeting you! Love you to the moon and back ❤️"

@amaqamata said:

"When we talk about wholesome days."

Follower @nomfency said what everyone else was thinking:

"Tjessses the amounts of beauty in these snaps "

Thembi Seete’s drop-dead gorgeous snap drives fans wild

Briefly News reported Thembi Seete stole hearts around South Africa back in her Boom Shaka days and has not given them back since. The celeb's most recent snap was proof that Seete still has many in a chokehold as followers praised Thembi for her insane beauty.

After Thembi Seete guest judged Idols SA, The South African reported that peeps around Mzansi couldn't help but gush over the celeb. Not only were viewers taken by her impressive judging, but the peeps were also singing praises about how well the celeb was ageing.

Fast forward to now and nothing has changed. Thembi posted a smoking hot snap on her Instagram which set her comment section on fire.

