Lloyiso's career really is on an upward trajectory after he announced yet another exciting project that he was lucky enough to have worked on

The singer shared that he has been working with Disney Africa on a short film campaign called The Stepdad , about a blended family

Lloyiso recorded some music on the production and fans are so proud of the direction his career is headed, a fan wrote: "You deserve everything good and more"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lloyiso has had a rather fruitful year. He went from being the first South African to sign to Republic Records, to now collaborating with Disney Africa. If there's someone who deserves a pat on the back, it is without a doubt Lloyiso.

Lloyiso expressed his gratitude to Disney Africa for collaborating with him. Image: @lloyiso_rsa

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that to inject the festive spirit into the air, Disney Africa has released a Christmas special called The Stepdad. The ad is three minutes long and tells a story of a family spirit during the holidays.

Lloyiso took to Instagram to share that his contribution to the production was a beautifully sang version of the originally written song Love Runs Deeper. In his caption, he explained the story saying:

"This is a Story about a new family that combines their festive traditions together and particularly shows the challenges of being a stepdad. The beautiful part about it is that they end up creating a powerful bond that nothing can break."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@sindie_mabaso wrote:

"You deserve everything good and more ❤️ and congratulations."

@kayise_ngqula said:

"Soar higher and higher "

@jenniferbala added:

"Congratulations! and well deserved. Here for it all."

Lloyiso covers Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’, peeps suggest his version is “Better than the original”

Briefly News reported Lloyiso is known for his goosebumps-inducing covers on the internet. The South African-born talent even scored a major recording deal through his gift of making songs his own.

Lloyiso could not wait for the hype over Adele's newest song off her latest album to die down before he turned into another Lloyiso banger.

Lloyiso's memorable voice never fails to drop a cover that will set the whole internet on fire and his latest one is no exception. TimesLIVE reports that the 22-year-old recently released a cover of Adele's chart-topping track Easy On Me, causing a frenzy on social media.

Source: Briefly.co.za