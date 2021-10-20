Loyiso Gijana has earned his identity as Mzansi's king of cover songs, there simply isn't a cover that the young talent has not bodied

The former contestant has struck again after taking Adele's latest release Easy On Me and adding his own flair to it

Peeps cannot get enough of his version of the heartbreaking single, some have even admitted to preferring it over the British singer's version

Lloyiso is known for his goosebumps-inducing covers on the internet. The South African-born talent even scored a major recording deal through his gift of making songs his own. Lloyiso could not wait for the hype over Adele's newest song off her latest album to die down before he turned into another Lloyiso banger.

Lloyiso has managed to top Adele's version of her own song 'Easy On Me'. Image: @lloyiso_rsa and @adele

Source: Instagram

Lloyiso's memorable voice never fails to drop a cover that will set the whole internet on fire and his latest one is no exception. TimesLIVE reports that the 22-year-old recently released a cover of Adele's chart-topping track Easy On Me, causing a frenzy on social media.

Fans of the singer quickly caught wind of the cover and have been taken by it ever since. Some people took to Twitter to share their exact thoughts on Lloyiso's rendition of the break-up song.

Local singer Lloyiso becomes 1st South African to join Republic Records

Briefly News reported Singer Lloyiso has been patiently waiting for his big break since his Idols SA Top 5 exit. After a long wait, the young entertainer finds himself being the first South African artist signed to the international music label Republic Records.

After he fell short of a win in the singing competition, Lloyiso continued his love for singing by posting covers of popular songs as well as originals on his social media platforms.

While he thought he was just gaining fans all around the world, turns out the singing sensation was being recognised by big names in big places.

Lloyiso took to social media to announce his exciting achievement. The news of his new record label comes hand in hand with a new single titled Seasons.

The young talent tells TshisaLive:

"When I found out that Republic Records wanted to sign me, I kept it to myself until I knew things were actually happening because I didn’t want to get too excited and honestly, it was just so surreal. After I knew that things were being finalised, I told my closest friends and family members"

