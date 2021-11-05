4 Photos of Nomcebo Zikode Living Her Best Life Travelling Around the World

Nomcebo Zikode is living her dream of travelling across the globe, making her fans happy. The songstress has been to many countries such as Spain, the USA and Switzerland, where she has performed at sold-out shows.

The singer has been touring the world for a few months now as part of her Jerusalema Tour. The star started touring this year when many countries eased their lockdown regulations.

Nomcebo Zikode is travelling around the world.

Source: Instagram

Nomcebo and Master KG's Jerusalema hit became the world anthem during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. The song kept people dancing the Covid blues away not only here in Mzansi but in most parts of the world. Nomcebo Zikode couldn't tour at the time because of strict regulations aimed to curb the spread of the virus.

Briefly News compiled four pics the singer posted on Instagram to let her followers in on her tour. She has been mixing business with a bit of pleasure during her tour. Check out the snaps below:

1. Times Square, New York, US

2. Switzerland

3. Hollywood, Florida

4. Madrid, Spain

Nomcebo Zikode sells out show in Switzerland

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nomcebo Zikode is slaying it in Europe. The singer performed at a packed venue in Switzerland on Tuesday, 5 October. Before she flew to Switzerland, she had been doing her thing in Spain.

The Jerusalema singer took to social media to post videos and snaps of her dope performance in Martigny. When she performed Jerusalema, her fans sang along with her. The song produced by Master KG kept the whole world dancing when most countries introduced the stricter Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Nomcebo shared that she got excited when her supporters sang and danced with her. The star captioned her post:

"My sold-out concert in Martigny Switzerland last night. I was so delighted and honoured to see all my supporters in numbers to sing and dance with me."

The talented vocalist also posted a video of her lit performance and revealed that her next destination was the USA. The star wrote:

"Thank you to Switzerland, your love was really amazing. Now we heading to USA."

