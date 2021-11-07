Miss SA is being attacked online by The Palestine Solidarity Alliance her participation in Miss Universe being hosted in Israel

The alliance has said that she refused to engage with them and instead of opening a dialogue she blocked them

They are calling on people to boycott the beauty pageant and to let Lalela Mswane know how they feel about her participation

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance has let Miss SA, Lalela Mswane, know that they are disappointed in her.

They accused her of being more concerned with her own success than the plight of the Palestinian people.

Miss SA gets dragged for taking part in Miss Universe hosted in Israel. Photo credit: @lalela_mswane

Source: Instagram

They have taken to the internet and called for people to boycott the pageant and let Mswane know how they feel.

The alliance claimed that they had tried repeatedly to talk to Mswane but they said that instead of engaging with them, she had blocked them.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

TimesLIVE reported that the Miss SA Organisation would not be getting involved in a social media row and looked forward to watching Miss SA make the country proud.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the furore

@romaanak:

"Miss SA is a loser for going to Israel bye."

@lmaoaqila:

"So Miss SA is going to represent South Africa at miss universe, which is taking place in Israel?? imagine overcoming apartheid just to go to an apartheid state. Sies."

@MZANSIISRAEL:

"Those who bully a proud representative of our country for attending Miss Universe in Israel are in fact undermining our national fabric and are anti-South African.

We must not stand for it and must take a stand to support Miss South Africa."

Miss SA Lalela Mswane's elegant new whip has Mzansi buzzing: "Befitting for the queen"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that after being crowned Miss SA 2021, Lalela Mswane has wowed Mzansi with her natural beauty. The 24-year-old was recently gifted a brand new Mercedes-Benz and shared images of the new whip to Instagram.

The C-Class sedan forms part of her Miss South Africa winnings which amount to R4 million in total. Taking to the popular social networking site, Lalela shared the following with the snaps:

"'The best or nothing'. @mercedesbenzsa words cannot describe how absolutely excited I am to drive my new baby! A million thank you’s!!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za