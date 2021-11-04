The local suburb of Lady Selborne is being restored to its former glory after being bulldozed by the apartheid-run government

Lady Selborne is near the edge of Pretoria and was destroyed in 1960, leaving many black community members without homes

Recently, people have been returning to the suburb where they've been building stunning modernised mansions

At the edge of Pretoria lies a suburb that was almost destroyed by the apartheid regime. Lady Selborne is coming back to life and rising from the ashes in a stylish and elegant way. Much of the settlement, which was destroyed in 1960 is being rebuilt into magnificent homes.

Mansions of various sizes and modernised designs are being erected and display the pure resilience of the locals who fought tooth and nail with courts in order to save their homeland.

Two images of Lady Selborne were shared on social media by the Kasi Economy Group in honour of the residents who worked themselves to the bone to keep their homes safe.

A report by Mail & Guardian revealed that families began lodging claims to get their land back after the Restitution of Land Rights Act 22 of 1994. IOL reported that in 1905, Lady Selborne was established as an area where black South Africans could own their own land.

South Africans shared their opinions on the apartheid regime and the return of land

@Yared_TheGuy wrote:

"Trying to remember the book I read during my school days that was set in this area and mentioned the forced move to Mamelodi. Need to start reading Setswana books again."

@Kutlwano_IV said:

"Always wondered what's happening here..."

@jamandgang shared:

"This is where I live."

