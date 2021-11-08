A-Reece stands a good chance of walking away with a notable award in this year’s South African Hip Hop Awards

Being nominated for Artist of the Decade, A-Reece’s people have come out in their numbers to vote for their guy

Seeing the support, A-Reece fans took to social media to make it known that their guy deserves the title

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A-Reece has gathered a large and loyal following who are doing the thing now that the South African Hip Hop Awards voting channels are open. It's loyalty like this that we love to see.

The South African Hip Hop Awards voting has opened and A-Reece's people have come to show their unwavering support. Image: @theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

A-Reece has been nominated in the Artist of the Decade category and his peeps believe he deserves this title more than anyone else. Having had his position on the Mzansi hip hop game questioned, A-Reece fans feel it is time a title like this settles the debate.

Being up against huge names like Kuli Chana, Kwesta, Riky Rick, AKA, Nadia Nakai, Da Les, Cassper Nyovest, Emtee, K.O, Nasty C Stogie T, Youngsta CPT, Gigi Lamayne and Zakwe, this will be a notable win for A-Reece, reported ZAlebs.

The minute voting opened, A-Reece’s peeps were on it. In less than 24 hours, over 3 000 people had already voted for the young rapper. Seeing the amazing stats, fans took to social media to hype their guy up, calling for the title.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Take a look at some of the posts made in A-Reece’s honour:

@WonderMahlobo said:

"You can't [beat] A-Reece fans. They've wanted him to get the recognition he deserves even when the industry tried to shut him out. So these awards give them a chance to vote for their favourite artist and they want him to win every category he is nominated for.”

@zcasm_ said:

“One thing about A-Reece, he got inside my heart. He healed me in my weakest times. When I was suffering, when I was depressed thinking I'm doing this music thing for nothing. He keeps me going. May God keep him for me.”

@Buyanin_ said:

“A-REECE is soo influential, even #SAHHA2021 used him for large engagement ”

@KaizerBeatZ_ said:

@__ubereatzz said:

Boity Thulo bags 5 notable nominations for South African Hip Hop Awards

Boity Thulo is slaaaaying this year's South African Hip Hop Awards nominations, bagging five of her own. Boity came to conquer, reported Briefly News.

When Boity made the move to hip hop there was a lot of smack talk but the good sis has proven the haters wrong time and time again and these five nominations are just another diamond in her grill.

Taking to social media to share the nominations and get her people on the voting, Boity let peeps know she’s been nominated for Mixed Tape of The Year, MVP, Best Female, Best Freshman and Best Remix, reported ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly.co.za