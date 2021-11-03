Boity Thulo has her name down for five notable awards at this year's litty South African Hip Hop Awards

Taking to social media to share the incredible news, Boity oozed with pride and was rendered speechless

Boity’s people could not be more proud of her for bagging these nominations and took to the comment section to celebrate

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Boity Thulo is slaaaaying this year's South African Hip Hop Awards nominations, bagging five of her own. Boity came to conquer!

Boity Thulo just bagged not one, not two, but five nods at this year's South African Hip Hop Awards. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

When Boity made the move to Hip Hop there was a lot of smack talk but the good sis has proven the haters wrong time and time again, and these five nominations is just another diamond in her grill.

Taking to social media to share the nominations and get her people on the voting, Boity let peeps know she’s been nominated for Mixed Tape of The Year, MVP, Best Female, Best Freshman and Best Remix, reported ZAlebs.

Seeing Boity as the only female in most of the categories she’s been nominated for, is a huge deal. Boity is doing it for the ladies, making it clear that women are capable of breaking into male-dominated industries and reigning.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Boity shared:

Congratulations flew around the comment section of Boity’s post with fans letting her know they are here to support and are on the voting like white on rice.

@modiehithulo said:

“I couldn’t be more proud of you ngwanake ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@lufunolove said:

“Yessss!!! Congratulations baby!!”

@katlegomalepane said:

“Bring them home bestie.”

@gee_moerane said:

“Congratulations babygirl!! This is amazing!❤️”

Slay Gurl: Boity looking hot in her Balenciaga shoes estimated at R9k

Boity Thulo is most certainly living her best life. The media personality has had a rough few months but always manages to keep her social media on point. Boity just proves that there is nothing that will keep her from looking fine, reported Briefly News.

Last month, The South African reported that Boity had come up with a settlement plan for the damage Bujy caused to her face. In addition to the large settlement bill Boity was demanding, she threw on R200k for plastic surgery to fix the injury done to her face.

Even as the drama continues, Boity stays vibing and thriving. The reality star recently shared a snap of a new pair of heels that have a very heavy price tag. The celeb previewed items from her all designer outfit just moments before posting the full look.

Source: Briefly.co.za