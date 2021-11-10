Former Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi is getting the royal treatment from her baby daddy Ntokozo Dlamini and peeps are here for it

The couple stays posting the cutest couple content on social media and Jessica is always gushing about what an amazing partner and dad TK is

Jessica and TK are enjoying all that Mzansi's wine city has to offer with loved-up toasts, romantic dinners and scenic drives

Love truly lives in Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini's house. The former Uzalo actor has taken his baby momma on a romantic getaway to Western Cape and the photos have everyone thinking SBWL.

Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini are off enjoying a romantic holiday in Western Cape.

OKMzansi reports that TK Dlamini has always been an amazing boyfriend. Jessica Nkosi always shares the little gifts Ntokozo sends her to brighten her mood and most importantly highlights how amazing a father he is.

Jessica has been sharing the most enviable stories on her Instagram of her and TK living the dream. The couple can be seen enjoying some wine as they dine in some of the finest restaurants. To top it off, they have the most beautiful views to complement their drives.

Briefly News has gathered some of the photos from the baecation.

Highlights from Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini’s Stellenbosch holiday. Image: @jessicankosi

Highlights from Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini’s Stellenbosch holiday. Image: @jessicankosi

Highlights from Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini’s Stellenbosch holiday. Image: @jessicankosi

Couple goals: Jessica Nkosi swoons over TK Dlamini’s gift

Briefly News reported it seems things are peachy again between Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini. After having a bad day at work recently, Jessica Dlamini found a reason to smile when TK surprised her with a gift.

The romantic lover sent Nkosi a bouquet of flowers and a journal that made her day. Taking to social media, Jessica posted the flowers along with the caption:

“This def made my day so so much better.”

Jessica Nkosi treats herself to a new whip and fans cannot get enough of it

Briefly News recently reported that South African actress and TV presenter Jessica Nkosi treated herself to a new set of cherry red wheels. Gurl's got good taste!

Taking to social media to show off her lush whip, wearing black, the former Isibaya actress made it known that red is her colour, reported ZAlebs.

Jessica felt daring and went with red over white. Jessica gave her people the rundown on the car, highlighting that “she has a blonde interior, panoramic sunroof and 20-inch rims” – yup, it’s a lady, of course!

