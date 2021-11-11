Real MVP: Lady Du Raises Money to Keep Soweto's Finest Afloat, Pledges R10k

Lady Du is helping Soweto's Finest raise funds to keep the dance crew afloat after they were hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic

The Amapiano artist also donated R10 000 to the initiative, according to a screenshot she posted on her timeline

The DJ shared that the group tried to raise their own funds but did not succeed because of crime amid the pandemic

Popular dance crew Soweto's Finest has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and Lady Du wants to make sure that the group gets back on their feet soon.

Lady Du has donated R10k to Soweto's Finest. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Amapiano artist took to social media to share that she has donated R10 000 to the crew so that they can also be able to continue dancing and teaching others around their kasi to dance.

Lady Du shared a pic of the dancers and a screenshot of proof of payment to the crew. She shared that Soweto's Finest had tried to raise funds on their own but were unsuccessful due to crime.

The group has appeared in countless music videos and have danced for many Mzansi artists. According to TshisaLIVE, Du visited Soweto's Finest studio recently and they told her that the pandemic has left them "devastated".

Lady Du's fans took to her comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on her kind deed. Check them out below:

khanya_greens wrote:

"WOW, you’re an AMAZING inspiration. GOD BLESS you more and more."

realgz_worldwide wrote:

"Will send something and forward proof of payment."

mokoena.jp said:

"Mara Lady Du you are a female Zola, you got a giving hand."

theyanos_plug commented:

"Nothing but love for you, Du."

blackvreka said:

"We thank you for this. May the beautiful God bless you more and more."

baubadedj added:

"God bless you queen D. You are a generous person."

Lady Du encourages fans to use 9 to 5 salaries wisely

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du has encouraged her fans to use their nine-to-five salaries to finance their own dreams or businesses. The successful Amapiano vocalist took to social media and penned a lengthy post about her come-up story.

Lady Du shared that she took the money she bagged from her normal jobs and injected it into her music career. The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker even shared that she used to pay her dancers from her own pocket when she was not doing well in the music industry.

Taking to Instagram, she asked her followers never to underestimate the jobs they are currently doing now just because their passion lies somewhere else. The stunner has worked on a cruise ship and for a logistics company, among other routine jobs.

