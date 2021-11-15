Thuli Phongolo feels blessed to be a part of the lit cast of Showmax's new telenovela The Wife , which recently premiered

Taking to social media to express her gratitude, Thuli prayed that people love her character Lerato as much as she does

Fans flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations, letting Thuli know what an exceptional job she's done

Mzansi actress Thuli Phongolo’s heart is overflowing with gratitude. Showmax's new telenovela The Wife recently premiered and Thuli is a part of the lit cast.

Actress Thuli Phongolo has penned a letter of gratitude after the premiere of Showmax's new telenovela 'The Wife'. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli dove into this role headfirst and made waves. Seeing the support the show has received left Thuli feeling all the feels.

Taking to social media to express her emotions Thuli thanked each and every person who made the effort to watch. Thuli loves playing the role of her saucy character Lerato and is hoping fans love her just as much as she does, reported TimesLIVE.

Being part of this show means the most to Thuli and she couldn’t be happier that her fans can now enjoy it too.

Thuli posted:

Seeing Thuli’s post, fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate her on rocking this role. Peeps love the show and cannot wait for more.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@thandie_collen said:

“I love the Lerato on telenovela more than in the book. She's a vibe, hope she stays for longer.”

@mystic_raw said:

“OMG I cannot wait to see her grow, perfect match.”

@nosipho.phakathi.180 said:

“Enjoying this love story.”

@saaedgray said:

‘Washaaa! Congratulations Thuli!”

